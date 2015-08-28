Watch: Does Your Brother Deserve a Rakhi This Year?

(This article was first published on 28 August 2015. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Raksha Bandhan.)

You might have a zillion reasons to love (or hate!) your brother, but you still tie him a rakhi with a smile. So, tell us why your brother deserves a rakhi this year. And don’t forget to spread the goofiness by tweeting us @TheQuint with #RakshaBandhan.