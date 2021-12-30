ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Viral Videos in 2021 That Broke The Internet, in Under 5 Minutes

From the 'pawri' trend to the boy in Dharmshala asking everyone to mask up, here is the viral video 2021 rewind.

Zijah Sherwani
Published
Videos
1 min read

As COVID-19 continues to play 'passing the parcel', 2021 was spent at home just like 2020. And just like last year, social media thrived more than ever with memes and viral videos- keeping us entertained.

From Shweta, who left her mic on and unknowingly shared her love story with the world, Dolly aunty who chose her peg over medicines, the girl behind the viral 'pawri' anthem to the 5-year-old boy in Dharmshala who took the responsibility of telling tourists to mask up, all of them ruled social media.

Here is a mashup of some of these heartwarming, emotional and hilarious videos that broke the internet in 2021.

