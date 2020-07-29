Irrfan Khan Recommended My Name & I Didn't Even Know: Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma talks about box office figure collection and what his definition of a 'hero' is.
Ever since the success of Gully Boy, VIjay Varma has carved a place in the hearts of film lovers. The actor will soon be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara on Zee5 and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Talking to The Quint, Vijay says that even though the film is releasing online, the nervousness remains.
"I am very nervous and the day the film releases I will be checking my DMs and messages and keeping a tab on what people are saying about the film. But of course people won't be talking about the box office collection, which is great because that system is simply atrocious," the actor says.
Vijay adds that he had always wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia. "He's magic to me. He's someone who puts life into a character. When he came to me with the part the only thing I asked him was if this was someone who is a hero's friend because I was clear I don't want to be high-fiving a hero. He assured me and I agreed without even reading the script. He gave me a smashing role," says Vijay.
The actor also says that Irrfan Khan had a huge impact on him. "He came to my college when he was shooting for A Mighty Heart with Angelina Jolie and five years later I was walking into Cannes with him for my film Monsoon Shootout. I feel like he has recommended my names in places without me knowing it. He was also there for my costume trial for Yaara. He was meeting Tigmanshu sir and he happened to know I was there. He came running and then completely took over and started giving suggestions on how to improve," says Vijay while recalling his memories of the late actor.
Watch the video to find out more.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.