Irrfan Khan Recommended My Name & I Didn't Even Know: Vijay Varma

Vijay adds that he had always wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia. "He's magic to me. He's someone who puts life into a character. When he came to me with the part the only thing I asked him was if this was someone who is a hero's friend because I was clear I don't want to be high-fiving a hero. He assured me and I agreed without even reading the script. He gave me a smashing role," says Vijay.

The actor also says that Irrfan Khan had a huge impact on him. "He came to my college when he was shooting for A Mighty Heart with Angelina Jolie and five years later I was walking into Cannes with him for my film Monsoon Shootout. I feel like he has recommended my names in places without me knowing it. He was also there for my costume trial for Yaara. He was meeting Tigmanshu sir and he happened to know I was there. He came running and then completely took over and started giving suggestions on how to improve," says Vijay while recalling his memories of the late actor.

Watch the video to find out more.