Vijay Diwas: How India Fought the High-Altitude Kargil War And Won
Kargil War officially ended on 26 July 1999. The war was won by synergy between India’s infantry and air force.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the firmness demonstrated by the NDA Government in 1999 ensured a decisive victory in Kargil as he saluted the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.
“India will never forget the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers gave a befitting & unforgettable reply to the intruders. We recall with pride, the firmness demonstrated by India’s political leadership in 1999, which ensured a decisive victory in Kargil,” Modi tweeted.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas I bow to every valiant soldier who fought for India till the very last breath. Their heroic sacrifices inspire us.Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Earlier, on Monday, the Army Chief General Dalbir Singh too paid homage to the soldiers, who laid down their lives during the Kargil war in 1999, at the war memorial in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dras sector.
The Army Chief was accompanied by General officer Commanding in Chief of Northern Commander Lt Gen D S Hooda and General Officer Commanding of Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen S K Patyal, the Army spokesman said.
Gen Singh also interacted with the wives and the relatives of the slain soldiers. The army is celebrating the 17th Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory in the war against Pakistan. The week-long celebrations that culminate on Vijay Diwas 26 July, had begun on 21 July.
The conflict was triggered in May 1999 after Pakistani soldiers managed to occupy key positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kargil sector. It had officially come to an end on July 26, 1999.
