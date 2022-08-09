A Heyy Babyy Review Said Starring Akshay; My Name Wasn't Even There: Vidya Balan

Finally, India has some statistics which point to the current state of female representation in the Indian film industry and digital space. Spearheaded by Ormax Media and Film Companion, and supported by Amazon Prime Video, we now have a detailed study that reveals the state of female participation, from boardrooms to film sets.

The report, called O Womaniya! 2022 , analyzed 150 theatrical films and streaming films and series released in 2021, across 8 Indian languages. However, the findings indicate only 10% participation of women in senior roles behind-the-camera, as well as, in corporate leadership.

The Quint spoke to Aparna Purohit, the Head of India Originals, Prime Video, Anupama Chopra, Founder and Editor of Film Companion and actor Vidya Balan, who is known to play powerful characters on screen. The experts spoke in detail about their survey, and their experiences as women who were once vulnerable and are now in power.

