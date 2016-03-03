Video: “We Were Meant to Win The 2007 T20 WC,” Says Robin Uthappa

MS Dhoni’s first tournament as India’s captain. No Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly or Zaheer in the squad.

But all that was exactly what worked in favour of India winning the first-ever T20 World Cup, says Robin Uthappa in this video interview with The Quint.

He takes us through Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes, the big bowl out against Pakistan, his own half-century on debut and the team’s collective gasp after Sreesanth’s match-winning catch.