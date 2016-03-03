Video: “We Were Meant to Win The 2007 T20 WC,” Says Robin Uthappa
Dhoni’s 1st tournament as captain, Yuvraj’s 6 sixes & The bowl-out, Robin reminisces the winning moments of 2007
MS Dhoni’s first tournament as India’s captain. No Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly or Zaheer in the squad.
But all that was exactly what worked in favour of India winning the first-ever T20 World Cup, says Robin Uthappa in this video interview with The Quint.
He takes us through Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes, the big bowl out against Pakistan, his own half-century on debut and the team’s collective gasp after Sreesanth’s match-winning catch.
Interview by: Chandresh Narayanan
Edited by: Kunal Mehra
(The story is being republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the anniversary of India’s T20 World Cup win.)
