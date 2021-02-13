Valentine’s Day | A Poetic Lesson in ‘Love’ This Valentine’s Day

Urdu poets have always expressed their love, either for god or a person, by longing for attention and affection.

Be it Jigar Moradabadi's 'Ye Ishq nahi asaan... ek aag ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai', or Mir's 'Ishq ek 'Mir' bhaari pathhar hai..', there are many metaphors given to 'love' in Urdu poetry. Revelling in some of those is what we have decided this V-Day. In this Valentine’s Day special Urdunama, we bring you some gems of poetry, and a poetic lesson in love.