Raghupati Sahay, Poet Who Fought To Save Idea of ‘Secular India’

‘Shaam bhi thi dhuan dhuan, husn bhi tha udaas udaas

Dil ko kai kahaniya yaad si aa ke reh gayi’

This couplet, written by Raghupati Sahay – better known under his pen name Firaq Gorakhpuri – was quoted by Farhan Akhtar’s character ‘Imran’ in the film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’

Born on 28 August 1896, Firaq Gorakhpuri is known to have fought to save the idea of secular India, most of his life.