Raghupati Sahay, Poet Who Fought To Save Idea of ‘Secular India’
Firaq Gorakhpuri is known to have fought to save the idea of secular India, most of his life.
‘Shaam bhi thi dhuan dhuan, husn bhi tha udaas udaas
Dil ko kai kahaniya yaad si aa ke reh gayi’
This couplet, written by Raghupati Sahay – better known under his pen name Firaq Gorakhpuri – was quoted by Farhan Akhtar’s character ‘Imran’ in the film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’
Born on 28 August 1896, Firaq Gorakhpuri is known to have fought to save the idea of secular India, most of his life.
He is also counted amongst the most influential poets who laid the foundation for the modern Urdu ghazal. He died on 3 March 1982.
On Firaq’s 39th death anniversary, The Quint’s Fabeha Syed recites his nazm ‘Hindola,’ in this episode of Urdunama.
