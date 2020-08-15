Unfair to Ask Me to Wait For the Right Film to Click: Kunal Kemmu

He added, "People have always had good things to say to me and more often than not I am asked to wait for the right film to click. However, I feel that is a bit unfair because the right film 'clicking' does not always depend on me".

Asked about his tweet wherein he had expressed his disappointment at not being invited by Disney+Hotstar to join Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn etc in announcing the slate of OTT releases, Kunal Kemmu replied, "It's the approach by the whole system that needs to change. Along with the film industry, there's the media too that contributes in making an actor a star. So I feel that everyone has to introspect a bit, think where they could be going wrong and then try and bring about the change."

Kunal Kemmu did say that OTT platforms are that level playing field wherein filmmakers, producers, actors don't have to fight for release dates or the number of shows. The actor also spoke about improvising on action scenes keeping in mind all the precautions to be taken against COVID-19.

Watch the video to find out more.