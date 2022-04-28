Kyiv Dismantles Soviet-Era Ukraine-Russia Friendship Statue
A Soviet-era statue that symbolised the Ukraine-Russia friendship was brought down in Kyiv on 26 April.
A Soviet-era statue that symbolised the Ukraine-Russia friendship was brought down in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday, 26 April. The 27-ft bronze statue was erected in 1982 and was located underneath a giant titanium ‘People’s Friendship Arch’.
The statue depicted two workers standing on a plinth, a Ukrainian and a Russian, holding a soviet order of friendship. Erected in 1982, the statue was installed to commemorate 60 years of the Soviet Union. It was installed in the centre of the Ukrainian capital until Tuesday.
A large crowd was reportedly present at the time of its dismantling, with some of them reportedly cheering the moment the job was complete.
'DESTROYED PEACE IN EUROPE'
Kyiv Mayor, Vitali Klitschko said that 'Russia has destroyed the normal life of millions of Ukrainians and peace in Europe’. He added that city authorities were even planning to dismantle around 60 such monuments and rename some 460 streets in the Ukrainian capital.
The giant arch above the statue would also be renamed and illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Previously, the mayor had also cited Moscow’s ‘barbaric desire to destroy our state and peaceful Ukrainians’ as a factor in his decision.
