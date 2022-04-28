Kyiv Dismantles Soviet-Era Ukraine-Russia Friendship Statue

A Soviet-era statue that symbolised the Ukraine-Russia friendship was brought down in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday, 26 April. The 27-ft bronze statue was erected in 1982 and was located underneath a giant titanium ‘People’s Friendship Arch’.

The statue depicted two workers standing on a plinth, a Ukrainian and a Russian, holding a soviet order of friendship. Erected in 1982, the statue was installed to commemorate 60 years of the Soviet Union. It was installed in the centre of the Ukrainian capital until Tuesday.