Killed and Dumped in One Sack: Murders of 2 Women Remain Unsolved in Shamli

This video is the first part of The Quint's new series 'Unidentified', wherein we revisit six brutal cases of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh that still remain unsolved.
(Trigger Warning: This story has details of murder and violence. Viewer discretion is advised)
Around 7pm in May 2020, the Kairana police station in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli was informed that bodies of two women were dumped near a sugarcane field in the Jaganpur forest.
The owner had come to irrigate the field when he spotted the bodies – tied together, wrapped in a bedsheet and abandoned in one corner. He informed the local police who came and started their investigation.
That was three years ago...
Despite several attempts, police failed to ascertain the identities of the two women. Several teams were sent to adjoining districts and neighbouring states. Posters were put up across Uttar Pradesh and other places in Haryana and Delhi. A team was also sent to West Bengal. But there has been no success yet. The case remains unsolved.
Several teams were sent to other state borders adjoining Shamli, like Karnal and Panipat in Haryana. Teams were sent to other districts in Uttar Pradesh. We looked into missing reports. Their photos were circulated through media and our Unify portal. Our teams were sent to Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Teams were sent to redlight areas in Haryana. Their photos were sent to the local police station. We tried to gather information through informers but we didn't succeed.Vineet Jaiswal, Then SP, Shamli
The Case Got a Direction When...
Not very far from the spot where the bodies of these two women were recovered, Police found blood splatters inside a house that was on the way to the field. The blood samples were collected and sent for examination. When The Quint spoke to the senior police officials who were in charge of the investigation, they claimed the blood samples could not be forensically developed. Hence, the blood samples could not aid in investigation.
Experts claim no help from forensics in solving a case is an exception.
Forensic labs are now upgraded. Even if one bone from a body is preserved, DNA can be ascertained even ten years later. Government has upgraded forensic labs. Earlier, accused used to tell the police that they have washed off the blood stains from their clothes. But now, even after washing 10-12 times, DNA can still be recovered from blood samples.Sudhir Kumar, Retd. DSP, UP Police
