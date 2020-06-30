TikTok Stars Ashnoor Kaur, Jay Bhanushali on India Banning the App

Jay, on the other hand, is extremely disappointed with TikTok getting banned. He says, “It’s disappointing, because after working hard and creating content you suddenly come to know that the app won’t be available any longer. I also feel bad for all those people working for these companies. Their jobs are in threat.”

Since many Chinese apps have been suspected of harvesting the data of users and feed to Chinese intelligence agencies, this move by the Indian government seems to be in line to avoid the same.

With this decision coming through, the biggest blow has been dealt to TikTok, which has a huge following in India. In 2019, TikTok recorded a monthly active user base of 120 million in India.