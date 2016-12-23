This Chocolate Lava Muffin Recipe Is Perfect For Christmas
Brilliant for a last minute sweet fix.
Here’s an easy, delicious recipe for that perfect Christmas dessert.
Ingredients
140 gms all-purpose flour
25 gms unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 tsp instant coffee powder
1 tsp baking powder
40 gms flavourless oil (like canola or sunflower oil)
80 gms caster sugar
125 gms milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
6 pieces of 45% dark chocolate; roughly chopped to 18 gms each
Procedure
- Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees.
- In a large bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, coffee powder and baking powder. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar, milk and vanilla extract.
- Add all the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and gently mix together with a whisk.
- Line a 6-cavity muffin pan with muffin liners.
- Use a 2-inch ice cream scoop to put one scoop in the muffin liner. Take the piece of chocolate and press it down into the batter that has been scooped into the liner and press it down firmly. Scoop some more muffin batter over the piece of chocolate, ensuring that the piece of chocolate is completely covered. Repeat for remaining five muffin cavities.
- Bake in the pre-heated oven for 18 to 20 minutes.
- Cool muffins on a wire rack; dust with icing sugar and serve.
Recipe: Tarika Singh
Camera: Mahesh Singh & Divya Talwar
Edit: Kammaljit Singh Kainth & Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar
