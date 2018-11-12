This Children’s Day, Spare a Thought for the Kids of Yamuna Khadar

Under the firm watch of Delhi’s Mayur Vihar metro station, a narrow, dusty road swirls its way to the village of Yamuna Khadar. As one moves deeper into the road, leaving the flower beds behind, the landscape is overtaken by flyover slabs and construction machinery.

But amidst the perpetual din of construction workers, a coaching centre has silently been functioning from inside an unused flyover slab and a road-side shack. “When I first started teaching, students didn’t know the basics of Mathematics and Science,” says Satyendra Pal, the centre’s teacher.

Pal, 22, hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun and had migrated with his parents to Delhi, in order to help them with agricultural work. A BSc student himself, Pal has been working hard to ensure that his students learn the basics of Math, a subject that most students dread.