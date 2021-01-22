'The White Tiger' Review: A Scathing Commentary on Caste and Class

Then there is his master Ashoke (Rajkummar Rao) who has returned from the US with his wife Pinky and wants to be part of the booming IT sector. From Quantico to now, we desi audiences have become accustomed to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ “accent”, but it is Rajkummar Rao’s tone and all the effort he puts into pronouncing words with the desired slant like “half” or “can’t” that appear so forced and out of place. The character might justify the need for an accent while speaking English but all the labour that he puts in shows and that ultimately is a huge turnoff. Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya have limited screen time and their lines marinated in wholesome Hindi abuses in contrast appear more authentic.



The film has a run time of around two hours and yet in portions one can’t help but feel like it’s stretched. Balram breaking the coop and carving out a life of his dreams is exhilarating to watch and still because the storytelling was so rushed one never quite manages to invest emotionally. It feels like the makers came with a checklist of things to include and depict. With clinical precision everything flows as per plan and yet one remains distant and unaffected. It’s this disconnect that ultimately proves to be its undoing. 3 Quints out of 5 !