The Quint’s 2020 Wrap You Need to See: 12 Months in Under 12 Mins

People’s need for factual information has never been greater, and journalists had to make significant changes in how they operate.

The virus, the lockdown that came with it and the safety concerns made it difficult to do the job of a journalist. But, realising the need and responsibility, our reporters went on the ground, believing that safety concerns are not as big as the duty to report about those in distress, and knowing that they are the eyes and ears of the public.

Despite working remotely, The Quint produced ground-breaking stories year long, from information on COVID-19, reality checks and fact-checks from hospitals to the large-scale migrant exodus and stories of labour crisis from across the country, devastating cyclone Amphan in West Bengal to cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu, communal clashes, crackdown and arrests of activists, we brought it all to you.

Reporting truth and challenging power has never been more difficult. With rampant disinformation at a time of the worldwide pandemic, doing stories with the correct information can be the difference between life and death.