'India Shouldn't Be Cynical About Pak's Mediation': TCA Raghavan on US-Iran War

"The end to the US-Iran conflict is overwhelmingly in India's interest, so we shouldn't be cynical about the current process underway just because Pakistan is playing a mediatory role," says TCA Raghavan, former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan.

In an exclusive interaction with The Quint, the retired former diplomat speaks about why Islamabad was chosen as a platform to host talks between Washington and Tehran.

He also says that technical disagreements, such as control over the Strait of Hormuz and uranium enrichment, aren't deal-breakers in the negotiations. Instead, the real guarantee Iran desires from the US is that such an attack won't recur.