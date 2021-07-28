Meet the TN Brothers Who Are Social Workers by Day, Parai Artists for Life

The parai is a hollow drum played by two sticks of different length and thickness.

Deepan lives with his wife, mother and brother Rajan in a small one-storey building in North Chennai. On a regular festival or muhurtham day, the brothers' calendar used to be packed with appointments to play at different events. Their last performance was during Pongal in January 2020, and for the next eight months, they were unable to earn.

"We were eating three meals a day, but due to COVID we could afford only two meals a day. We had to borrow money, mortgaged our jewels,

and sell our 'parai' raw materials to manage the lockdown," Deepan told The Quint.



"The government had instructed landlords not take rent from us during the pandemic. But landowners ask us to pay it completely at the end of the year. So, we had to give up all our savings to pay that off," said Rajan.