Was Mughal Era ‘Barbaric’? Pushpesh Pant Gives a Lesson in History

(This interview has been republished from The Quint’s archives in light of the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to rename the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, It was originally published in October 2017 to coincide with BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s statement on Taj Mahal.)

“This is not the first time the Taj Mahal has been denigrated. This will pass too,” says historian Pushpesh Pant, who seems confident that the storm that has been created around the iconic Mughal monument is really just empty clouds thundering.

Even as BJP MLA Sangeet Som calls the Taj Mahal a creation of ‘traitors’, and other members of the party (which currently runs the state that is home to the 17th century mausoleum), claim that it is really a Hindu temple, Pant reminds us what makes the Taj so iconic.