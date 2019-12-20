Watch: Kareena, Saif, KJo, Karisma Celebrate Taimur’s Birthday
As Taimur Ali Khan turns a year older, his parents Kareena and Saif threw a lavish birthday party for him. Karan Johar, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan came with their children and they had a blast. Other guests included Karisma Kapoor with her daughter and Kunal Khemu. There was a birthday cake, ferris wheel for everyone who attended the bash.
Taimur Ali Khan is the internet’s favourite celebrity kid, and as he turns a year older, his sisters shared the most adorable photographs of him, with heartfelt messages.
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram, to share three pictures of her with her little brother Taimur, and wrote, “ Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy.” While one picture shows Sara feeding little Taimur, another shows her and Ibrahim playing with the kid on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
