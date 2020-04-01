I Always Knew I Wanted to Act in ‘Pushpavalli’: Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi says she always wanted to act in the series. “I am done with playing the supporting role. Those are the kind of roles that come to me and I also get bored easily as a person. So I knew I wanted to act in this,” she says.

Sumukhi also says that she had her apprehensions about how the show will do considering the announcement of lockdown all over the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus. She says she was in the last leg of marketing when the announcement was made and it did come as a shock to her.

Now while at home, Sumukhi says she’s in the process of writing three more shows so she can utilise the time. She’s also taking this time to brush up her writing skills.