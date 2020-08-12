‘Sacrificed My Son For India’: Mother of Galwan Martyr Jai Kishore
In his last phone call with his mother, Galwan martyr Jai Kishore promised to visit her after 3 months.
“He spent his time in the army with a smiling face. I miss his smiling face.”Manju Devi, Mother of Martyr Sep Jai Kishore Singh
On 19 June, four days after Galwan Valley clash, Manju Devi’s world fell apart when she found that her 22-year-old son, Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh, was martyred in the line of duty.
A farmer’s son, Jai Kishore belonged to Chakfatah village in Bihar's Vaishali district. He and his brothers were raised in difficult conditions.
When he joined the army in 2018, he made a promise to his mother that he will take all her pain away and end all her miseries.
“I will eliminate all of my mother’s miseries. Now that I have started earning, your struggles will come to an end. Why else did you raise me? You raised me to take away your pain, he used to say.”Manju Devi, Mother of Martyr Sep Jai Kishore Singh
Last Called Home Before Moving to New Post
His parents recall Jai informing them that he will not be able to call home for lack of network connectivity.
This felt very unsettling to his mother. How would she comfort herself, she asked him, to which Jai replied:
“Maa, after three months, I will come back and then meet you. In fact, I can take leave also and then I will be able to talk to you about everything.”
'Jai Beat Chinese Soldiers With a Stick’
Late Sepoy Jai’s father, Raj Kapoor Singh feels proud that his son was martyred fighting the enemies of the country. He was told by some officials that Jai Kishore snatched the stick from one person and beat him (Chinese soldier) up.
“I also heard that Jai Kishore reached the camp site and fought well. Those people outnumbered our soldiers, that’s why... Well this is what happens in a battle zone, both sides get affected.”Raj Kapoor Singh, father of martyr Jai Kishore Singh
‘Always Desired to Join The Army’
Jai Kishore’s elder brother is a CRPF jawan which always fascinated him. He used to wear his brother’s uniform and roam around. It was only after his brother’s selection that he grew passionate about joining the army.
Jai last visited home in February 2020 when his family finally spoke to him about marriage and started looking for a girl for him. Shortly after, he left to join his post back in Ladakh just before a festival, upsetting his family.
Jai Kishore’s parents feel that he brought glory to their name and said they will send their other children in the army too, to serve the nation.
