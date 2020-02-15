One Man’s Journey From Selling Fruit to Bollywood

Solanki Diwakar, 38, lives in Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri with his wife and two children. They live in a room with a small bed, a cooking stove and a television set. For nearly ten years, Solanki has been selling seasonal fruit – which he gets from Okhla Mandi – in Malviya Nagar Market, to earn a living.

The Quint caught up with Solanki, who told us that while selling fruit, his mind wanders to films, the sets he has been to, the actors he has worked with, and his dream of being on the silver screen.