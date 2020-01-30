Jamming With AR Rahman Will Be Ultimate: Singer Amit Trivedi
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
Long tiring day so decided to stop to watch the waves for a while?
Orey manva tu to bavra hai
Tu hi jaane tu kya sochta hai
Best friend’s sangeet?
Gal mitthi mitthi bol, Bajne de taashe dhol
Gal mitthi mitthi bol, ras kaano vich ghol
Romantic candle light dinner?
Shaam bhi koi, jaise he nadi
Leher leher jaise beh rahi hain
Amit Trivedi features on every playlist – romantic, rock, folk, melody, you name it. Speaking to The Quint, the singer talked all about his plans for 2020, and making headway in the South Indian film industry.
A Song for Every Mood
The singer, musician and composer performed his Indradhanush Experience on 25 January in Chennai to a massive crowd.
“When I was about 17 years old, I had an idea to create an album with songs for seven different moods. But due to lack of funds and the fact that I was pretty new to everything, I canned that idea. Then I ventured into advertising, films, theatre, and so many things. Then after completing 10 years in cinema, when I was creating a concept for my live concert, this came back to me. And then everything fell into place and then I thought maybe this is how it was always meant to be,” he told The Quint.
The concept debuted in Ahmedabad last January, and he has been making this baby of his bigger and better since. He even crowdsourced suggestions for the concert from fans.
A Huge Fan of Tamil Music
When asked if he would love to step into Tamil cinema, Trivedi gushed about how he loved every form of Tamil music. He sang praise of maestros Ilayaraja and AR Rahman.
He said he was fond of singers Santhosh Narayan and Anirudh and was looking forward to working with his contemporaries in the Tamil music industry.
Amit Trivedi in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil Coming Soon
Meanwhile, Trivedi told us to look out for his music in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam this 2020 as some exciting releases are in the pipeline.
“A film V is coming in Telugu with Telugu superstar Nani in it. I am looking forward to this soundtrack. Last year, it was Sye Ra which did really really well in Hyderabad,” he said.
The singer has even lent his voice to a few songs in Malayalam and Telugu.
Though he hasn’t done a full-fledged Tamil film, which he says “he would love to someday,” he has already ventured into the industry.
“I had done this film Queen five years ago and the official remake was getting made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. So, I had to make 32 songs because there are eight songs in the movie and in languages I have no clue about. I am very very frustrated that it's not getting released and it's stuck in some litigation and was supposed to release last year in February or March. But it has not happened. Don't know when it will see the light of the day,” he said.
