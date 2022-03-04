'It Was Like Our Bodies Had Dried Up': 4 Siblings in MP Suffer From Rare Disease

“Muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder, transferred from the parent to the offspring," Dr Manish Sinha, a neurologist in Kailash Hospital, Noida, explained.

The incidence rate of the rare disease is one out of 4,000 children. "With progressive muscle loss, the body slowly loses its ability to function. However, there's no treatment," he said.

“When they were born, they were so beautiful and healthy. But as they grew up and crossed the age of 5, their hands and legs started getting thinner… almost like their bodies were drying up. There were no other symptoms... no fever, no pain. But they started to walk differently,” Susheela said, her eyes fixated on her son as he tried to get up from the cot.

The family of seven lives on three acres of land in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh. Suresh, the oldest brother, is the only sibling who was spared by the disease and is healthy. He works as a farmer to feed the family.