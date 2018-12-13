Flight to Fame: How B-Boy Star Arif Became ‘Flying Machine’

With no formal training whatsoever, Arif learnt his moves from hip-hop dance videos, and dance movies like ‘You Got Served’, ‘Break Out’, ‘Turn It Loose’ and ‘Kickin' It Old Skool’. He got help from a few other dancers in the neighbourhood, namely b-boy Pride Rock and b-boy Sleek Roc, who would coach him and dance with him. His background in martial arts and sports also aided him.