Not Just Rap: Divided by Gullys, United by Hip-Hop

When I had started out, I used to look at stunt boys at DJ shows and wanted to be like them. But when I started spending time with them, then I realised that breaking is a part of hip-hop. I saw 7-8 breakers at a birthday party and everyone who was dancing at the party encircled them and watched them perform. So I approached them the next day to teach me. They hit me and shooed me away saying that they won’t teach me. There’s a big open drain near my house. They would practice on the other side of the drain and I would stand on the other side and follow them. This went on for one and a half months, after which they invited me to teach me.

Ramesh Yadav, B-boy