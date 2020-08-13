‘Sher Puttar’: Galwan Martyr Gurtej Singh’s Family Remembers Him

Prakash Kaur, Gurtej’s mother said, “When we got to video chat, he had said 'Leave the stones, first show me my mother’s face, my eyes are longing to see her.' We just spoke that much. That was the last time we spoke. I told him I’m sitting here longing for him.”

While he was away, his eldest brother got married. Gurtej, who was the youngest of three brothers, had told his family that he will throw a party once he is back.