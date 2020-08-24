Shabana Azmi on How the Akhtars Dealt With 'Nepotism' Backlash

Mee Raqsam, produced by Shabana Azmi and directed by her brother Baba Azmi, is now streaming on Zee5. The film is about the father-daughter relationship, wherein a father is seen fighting with the society to make his daughter's dreams come true.

Speaking about this special bond, Shabana Azmi shares with The Quint the incident where she revealed to her dad that she wants to become an actor. "He smiled at me and said, 'Even if you want to become a cobbler I'll support you but the only thing is you have to make sure you are best in what you do'", the veteran actor says.