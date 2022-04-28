'Security Risk' of PG Wodehouse: Why Gautam Navlakha (or You) May Not Read It
This video is a satire and not meant to insult any religious belief or faith.
Script: Mekhala Saran
Actors: Sadhika Tiwari and Mekhala Saran
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Cameraperson: Athar Rather and Shiv Kumar Maurya
Senior Editors: Rohit Khanna and Vakasha Sachdev
Shoot and Production Inputs: Athar Rather and Zijah Sherwani
When the Bombay High Court got wind of Taloja jail authorities’ refusal to give a PG Wodehouse book to Bhima Koregaon-accused Gauam Navlakha, citing a "security risk,” they found it "comical."
"Is this true? Wodehouse is considered as a security threat? This is really comical. Wodehouse was a source of inspiration for Marathi writer and humourist L Deshpande."Justice SB Shukre, Bombay High Court
But really, what must have compelled the Taloja jail authorities to find a threat to security in Wodehouse's stories of Jeeves, Wooster, Psmith, Bingo, and others? In this heated conversation between two friends, we attempt to get to the bottom of this Wodehouse plot and how the real threat to this country after all is posed by that 20th-century writer of comedy.
