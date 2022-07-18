India's SeculaRhythm | Are You Ready To Take Off Your 'Religious Chashma'?

Do words like secularism, unbiasedness, humanity still hold the emotions like they used to or do you find religion being the cause behind everything happening in the nation?

From gorging on Sewaiyaan at Eid, Kadha Prasad at Gurdwara, and celebrating festivals of different religions, to blaming each other's religions for violence, we truly have come a long way.

But have you ever thought who really holds the matchstick while the nation burns in the name of religion?