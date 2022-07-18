India's SeculaRhythm | Are You Ready To Take Off Your 'Religious Chashma'?
Avail your Independence Day gift: Get clear vision, see humans without biases from our range of secular collection.
Camera, Edit & Direction: Puneet Bhatia
This I-Day, The Quint celebrates India's unique syncretic culture via stories of unity, love, and music from across the country. You can empower this campaign by becoming a Q-Insider, so we can continue to tell stories that matter.
Do words like secularism, unbiasedness, humanity still hold the emotions like they used to or do you find religion being the cause behind everything happening in the nation?
From gorging on Sewaiyaan at Eid, Kadha Prasad at Gurdwara, and celebrating festivals of different religions, to blaming each other's religions for violence, we truly have come a long way.
But have you ever thought who really holds the matchstick while the nation burns in the name of religion?
The Quint is celebrating India's 75th Independence day with its campaign- SeculaRhythm. Running up to the Independence Day, we will share stories of love, unity and music, and stories of people who have made difference in their small way through a secular approach. These stories will give you a sense of pride in being an Indian and in its secular fabric.
What is India's true rhythm? We call it SeculaRhythm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.