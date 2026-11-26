What was the first step towards this? We've heard Abhijeet speak about how the Instagram page was conceptualized, etc., but was it Abhijeet who called you if you wanted to join as a movement and a spokesperson? Who was it that called you?

There was no first phone call as such. In the truest sense, it was the first message, text message from Abhijeet when he was there in the US. He put out that tweet that had gone viral. And I think a couple of days later he put out a membership link, which now has more than, I don't know, 15, 20 lakh members, right? That first link was put two days after that viral tweet, "What if all cockroaches came together?" So when he put out that membership tweet, he sent it to me. Saying ki, "Bhai, isko thoda promote kar de. Matlab isko thoda amplify kar de, quote tweet and write something." So I did it. And then, you know, this entire thing blew up, lots of members joined.

And then I remember Abhijeet calling me up and saying ki, "This has gotten very big, unexpected entirely. So what do we do? Kya karein?" Maine bola, "Take a chill pill. Youth-related issues utha sakta hai." And by then Instagram had also, you know, boomed. Yeah. 22 million followers in eight days. Is a phenomena that has never happened, right? I don't know, in the entire internet history, worldwide, I don't know if this kind of thing has happened. But it happened. And I told him that, you know, maybe we just—you just continue raising youth-related issues and then you see what where this takes you.

Then a couple of days later he called me up and asked ki, "Can you join as a, as the chief spokesperson of the party? We want to do something on the ground." Because, you know, there were calls from all quarters asking him to do something on the ground, something substantial. So I took a couple of days, consulted my well-wishers, and then I finally said yes.