Heartbreaking Story of A Man Separated From The Bird He Rescued

UP Forest Department officials confiscated a rare Sarus Crane from Arif, a resident of Amethi, after he saved its life.

That's the NEWS, but this story goes so much deeper than just the news. This is a story about a unique friendship, between Arif and a rare Sarus Crane that he rescued from certain death.

About a year ago, Arif Khan Gurjar found a Sarus Crane wounded and unconscious in his fields in Amethi's Mandhka village. The bird, one of just around 17,000 in UP, was bleeding from its leg.