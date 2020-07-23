Sanjana Recalls Most Special Day With Friend & Confidant Sushant
Sanjana Sanghi on how she doesn’t wish any debutante to go through what she went through the past one month.
Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, 24 July. On 14 July, Sushant's tragic passing sent the country into a shock. Speaking to The Quint, Sanjana Sanghi opened up about how the events of the past month have made her more strong.
"I don't wish the events of the last month upon anybody because it is gutting. I wish that my strength and inner resolve isn't challenged like this ever in my life. However, that does not discourage me to step away from Bollywood and lose the chance of telling more stories. As an artist, that's what makes me feel alive".
Sanjana also spoke about how Sushant would always itch to go out on bike rides when they were shooting in Jamshedpur. "The film took a lot of emotional toll on us, so we would look out for any opportunity to lighten the mood. Sushant and I made full use of the fact that AR Rahman composed Dil Bechara's songs. Sushant had these really nice speakers he would get to the sets. We used to play the songs and start dancing," she said.
When asked about what Sanjana will miss the most about Sushant, she said, "I miss the texts and calls that would have come from him to ease my nervousness, be it before the trailer dropped or prior to the release of Dil Bechara".
Watch the video to find out more.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.