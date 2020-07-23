Sanjana Recalls Most Special Day With Friend & Confidant Sushant 

Sanjana also spoke about how Sushant would always itch to go out on bike rides when they were shooting in Jamshedpur. "The film took a lot of emotional toll on us, so we would look out for any opportunity to lighten the mood. Sushant and I made full use of the fact that AR Rahman composed Dil Bechara's songs. Sushant had these really nice speakers he would get to the sets. We used to play the songs and start dancing," she said.

When asked about what Sanjana will miss the most about Sushant, she said, "I miss the texts and calls that would have come from him to ease my nervousness, be it before the trailer dropped or prior to the release of Dil Bechara".

