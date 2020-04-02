Sameera Reddy LIVE: This is How She is Making #StayAtHome Fun

But now things look better and everybody is settling down into their new roles, she says. Sameera stresses on the fact that we need to accept this situation and make full use of it, than feel low and crib about it. So, Sameera is having a ball with her kids, running around the house and playing with them.

But when asked how she’s spending her time locked indoors, she promptly answers ‘by multi-tasking and deciding what’s on the menu.’ She also salutes the people out there on the streets and going to work so that we can be safe at home.

About her professional life, Sameera is happy doing what she’s doing right now and she is more than happy to get back to acting but only when the time is right.

