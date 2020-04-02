Sameera Reddy LIVE: This is How She is Making #StayAtHome Fun
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolating at home for some days to come.
It’s already been a week and most of us are trying to get used to the new normal. The Quint spoke to actor Sameera Reddy who has been keeping it real by reaching out to all the other moms through her Instagram account. The actor tells us what life is like during the lockdown.
Giving Sameera company at home is her mother-in-law, husband and two kids, 8-month-old Nyra, and Hans, who is 4. She says, like everybody, the first few days of the lockdown were difficult.
But now things look better and everybody is settling down into their new roles, she says. Sameera stresses on the fact that we need to accept this situation and make full use of it, than feel low and crib about it. So, Sameera is having a ball with her kids, running around the house and playing with them.
But when asked how she’s spending her time locked indoors, she promptly answers ‘by multi-tasking and deciding what’s on the menu.’ She also salutes the people out there on the streets and going to work so that we can be safe at home.
About her professional life, Sameera is happy doing what she’s doing right now and she is more than happy to get back to acting but only when the time is right.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
