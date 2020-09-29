Here’s the Confirmed List of Celebs Taking Part in 'Bigg Boss 14'

Locked in our homes for the past six months, our lives have been nothing less than a Bigg Boss show. But the good news for Bigg Boss fans is that they will now have the pleasure of watching the show that starts from this weekend.



We know that you are eagerly waiting for the names of the celebrities who will be taking part in the fourteenth season. Well, the wait is over as we bring to you the confirmed list of participants for Bigg Boss 14.