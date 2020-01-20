Why Saif Ali Khan Didn’t Cast Sara in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’

Saif Ali Khan: Well, I think there’ll always be an issue. There is a lot of nepotism in our country and not just in this profession. Fortunately or unfortunately she tested for this role and she was the best that we saw. We saw a lot of people and the director saw a lot of people and they liked her the best. There is an advantage I am sure but you’re still going to test and your work is going to be seen and you can be the most famous kid in the world with a lot of connections but if you don’t suit the role, we won’t cast you. There are few people who have tested and done well in the movies without having those connections but there’s no doubt that having connections, open door helps.