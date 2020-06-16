The third season of Alt Balaji and Zee5’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai has turned out to be a success among the audiences. Ronit Roy plays the role of Rohit, one of the leads who is at the centre of the show revolving around the dynamics of a dysfunctional family.Talking to The Quint, Ronit Roy says that it’s important for him that his characters and the story grows from season to season. He says when he was shooting for Kasauti Zindagi Kay at the beginning of 2000s, playing the role Mr Bajaj for about 9 years became monotonous. “We used to sit and think of how to change the script and do better because writer fatigue also sets in. When you are on a set for that long, everyone knows what the other person’s process is,” says Roy.Television Can Be Soul-Crushing for An Actor: Gurdip Kohli PunjjEarlier I Wanted to Be a Star, Now I Want to Be a Good Actor: Ronit RoyRonit debuted in 1992 with a hit film Jaan Tere Naam, but the silver jubilee film didn’t work out in his favour. “I don’t know what happened but I didn’t get any work. Today when a new actor’s film hits Rs 100 crore, we call him a star,” says Ronit.But he says over the years he has spent more time studying acting and he aspires to learn from each part he gets. “I have corrected myself over the years. Earlier I wanted to be a star. I used to see the massive fan following Rajesh Khanna had and I was mesmerised by that. But now I want to be an actor,” he adds.Watch the video to find out more.Call Me Pessimist But Nothing Will Change Post Lockdown: Ronit Roy We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.