COVID-19: Here’s What’s on Rasika Dugal’s Quarantine Watchlist

While India retreats indoors to fight the coronavirus pandemic, we at The Quint are giving you a sneak peek into how celebs are making the most of their time in self-isolation.

Manto actor Rasika Dugal is making full use of her time at home. She is working out, watching interesting shows and films and reading. “These are trying times for everyone. But best to keep our minds occupied and do all those things you always wanted to. It's good to read everything about all that's happening in the world, but also try to stay away from the sense of doom and gloom. Also, behave responsibly,” she says.

Here are some of her recommendations for shows you should be watching and books to keep yourself entertained.