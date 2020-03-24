COVID-19: Here’s What’s on Rasika Dugal’s Quarantine Watchlist

Abira Dhar

While India retreats indoors to fight the coronavirus pandemic, we at The Quint are giving you a sneak peek into how celebs are making the most of their time in self-isolation.

Manto actor Rasika Dugal is making full use of her time at home. She is working out, watching interesting shows and films and reading. “These are trying times for everyone. But best to keep our minds occupied and do all those things you always wanted to. It's good to read everything about all that's happening in the world, but also try to stay away from the sense of doom and gloom. Also, behave responsibly,” she says.

Here are some of her recommendations for shows you should be watching and books to keep yourself entertained.

<i>The Spy</i> is a must-watch, says Rasika.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
“So, I just finished watching The Spy on Netflix. Now I am watching a really, really difficult show Unbelievable. I am on the 4th episode. I think it’s a limited series of eight episodes.”
Rasika Dugal, Actor
Netflix series <i>Unbelievable</i>&nbsp; stars Toni Collette and Katilyn Dever.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
“I also just finished watching the most beautiful film which I recommend very highly. It’s called I Lost My Body. It’s an animation film. It was nominated for the Oscars this year.”
Rasika Dugal
This animated film was nominated for Oscars this year and is an interesting watch.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Paper Moon by Rehana Munir is a must read for Mumbaikars.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
“And yes, I am reading this book Paper Moon by Rehana Munir. It’s a lovely read for anybody actually, but especially for people who live in Mumbai.”
Rasika Dugal

Netflix and social isolation is no excuse to become a couch potato, though. Rasika says she’s began to work out at home since she can’t access a gym.“Yeah, and then I am working out a lot, as you can see. It is the time to pull out all the workout apps, all those home workouts which you never did but you promised your trainer that you will do and never got down to doing it. I am doing all of that,” she says.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

