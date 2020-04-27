Video Editor: Deepthi RamdasPerhaps for the first time ever, Jama Masjid in Old Delhi was empty on the first day of Ramzan. This masjid is ‘the place’ to be during the holy month.But, the deserted sight of the masjid makes you realise that Ramzan 2020 is different for Muslims across the world.The Quint spoke to four Muslim families from Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi & Hyderabad, who are fasting, to find out about their Ramzan under the shadow of the lockdown and coronavirus crisis.Raqeeb, a photographer from Kolkata, says that rationing of food is important, so that it lasts longer and one doesn’t need to step out frequently.It is also important to keep the festivities understated and not flaunt one’s privilege, he said. “So, no extravagant iftar and remembering those in your prayers who are struggling to get even one meal a day.”“We are praying for everyone in the world, especially people who do not have the privilege to be quarantined right now. Essential workers, migrants who are walking to their homes and dying everyday. They are all in our prayers during this Ramzan.”Raqeeb RazaAreeba Shahid, a dentist from Lucknow, pays her gratitude to the people providing essential services and healthcare officials on the frontlines. For her, this year, the Ramzan fasting is easier because one is at home all the time.Observing Roza Under LockdownBassam S Khan lives in New Delhi with his family. They are offering namaz together and having iftar, but all within the confines of their home among family members.“Ramzan, iftaar... everything has to be done at home. Namaz and the taraweeh, that we usually offer in the masjid, and listening to the Quran... all that has to be done at home. I have a joint family, so we form a jamaat and offer namaz. Iftar parties are organised during Ramzan by friends, family and relatives. But that is not possible, considering the current situation that we are in right now. We have to maintain social distancing.”Bassam S KhanIt’s Time to Be Responsible, Time to ReflectHyderabad-based Omar Azmi is very particular about not hoarding food. He feels hoarding will only add to the ongoing crisis.This Eid is going to be spent away from home, as he won’t be able to go back to Delhi. It sometimes bothers him but then, he says, he thinks of the plight of those lakhs of migrant labourers who couldn’t reach home, who are out on the highways, on the bus stands longing to go home.“I think about all those who are not able to go back home. And, obviously, my thoughts just become insignificant. I hope we all do whatever we all can to help in this time of crisis.”Omar AzmiWe'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)