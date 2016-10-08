QRant: Let’s Stop Questioning Rohith Vemula’s Caste

It’s anybody's guess WHY the Roopanwal Commission is investigating Rohit's caste, because that's not its mandate.

The Commission was created to:

examine the circumstances and facts which led to Rohith's death and bring the perpetrator to justice, if any to review the functioning of the grievance committee and suggest mechanisms for improvement

Then why do the Commission’s final findings dedicate 4 pages out of 12 to whether Rohith was a Dalit – or not?

More importantly, the Collector of Rohit's home district, Guntur, had issued a caste certificate stating that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.

So let's not humiliate Radhika Vemula and her family any more, because centuries of caste oppression has already done that for us.