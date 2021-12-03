Qisse Kahaniyaan is Coming Back This January, Submit Your Best Fiction Stories!

Stories are at the core of our living — we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read and watch.

We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love...well, that reminds us of our own.

My name is Alif and I am a storyteller. This new year, I promise to bring you new characters and new stories on love and nostalgia on Qisse Kahaniyaan Season 2. And, I would love for you to join me in this journey of storytelling!

Submit your original short fiction pieces and I will feature the best ones in the new season of Qisse Kahaniyaan. Send upto 2 pieces in a Word or Google Doc to athar.rather@thequint.com along with a short bio. If your story gets selected, we will send you a confirmation.

Waiting for your stories!