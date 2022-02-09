ADVERTISEMENT

Anup Singh Recalls How Waheeda Rehman’s ‘Pyaasa’ Inspired Irrfan’s ‘Last Dance’

Anup Singh's book 'Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind' is a tribute to the late actor.

Abira Dhar
Updated
Videos
2 min read

Qissa director Anup Singh announced his book, titled ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind’ on late Irrfan Khan’s 54th birthday. Singh chronicles his friendship- personal and professional- with Irrfan Khan in the book that he said emerged from “tremendous grief”. Anup talks to The Quint about his memories of Irrfan and what moved him to write the book.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I realised that there was no escape. All around me, there were memories (of Irrfan). And everything in nature, in thought, in something that I might see, he kept on appearing. And I thought perhaps there is a reason for that,” Anup Singh said, adding that they had numerous projects planned together, “We used to say to each other, ‘Till the age of 90, Anoop has some project for Irrfan Khan’.”

Also Read

Babil Speaks About What Irrfan Khan Told Him in His Final Days

Babil Speaks About What Irrfan Khan Told Him in His Final Days

Anup also revealed that he didn’t speak to Sutapa Sikdar before writing the book to ‘protect her’, “I thought if I show her some of the things I remembered, it would be painful. It’s too early.”

However, he did want her to read his book before he released it. Talking about her reaction, Anup said, “She read the book and got back to me almost immediately. She said that she laughed and she cried."

The filmmaker also recalled the first time he met Irrfan Khan, while he was shooting a TV series. Anup Singh also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan came to be involved in his book about Irrfan. Bachchan, who worked with Irrfan in Piku, wrote the foreword for ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind’.

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

‘I Finally Forgive You’: Sutapa Sikdar’s Note for Irrfan Khan on Her B’Day

‘I Finally Forgive You’: Sutapa Sikdar’s Note for Irrfan Khan on Her B’Day
ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT