‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’: Inspiring Stories of Interfaith Couples

Tamir Khan, a musician, says, ‘‘I believe that you fall in love with the person and at that time, you don’t look at their religion or caste. Love is all that matters.’’

Tamir is married to Krutika Lele, a Maharashtrian. Theirs is an interfaith marriage which they haven’t just embraced, but have ensured that others know about it as well. So, they went ahead and named their band ‘Interfaith’.