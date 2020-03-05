Torn Books, Charred Rooms: Inside Delhi Schools Attacked by Mobs

Dharmesh Sharma, Administrative Head of DRP School claimed the attack was planned and DRP school was targeted because it is owned by a Hindu.

Eyewitnesses too, alleged that a Muslim mob had used the roof of an adjacent school, Rajdhani, as a base from where to launch attacks. This school, owned by a Muslim, was also partially damaged.

When The Quint visited the spot, we found crates of petrol bombs, a permanent structure fixed to attach a catapult and sacks filled with stones and bricks on the terrace of Rajdhani school.

Soni, wife of the owner’s driver, says, “The crates were brought in by the mobs on 25 February.” She recounted how she also saved the lives of a family of a guard that was stuck inside the DRP school.