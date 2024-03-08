'Emojis, Emotions, Teenage Memories': Young Women Get Candid on Women's Day 2024

In celebration of International Women's Day 2024, join us as we explore the lively insights of young women at The Quint.
From the serious to the silly, these women delve into topics that range from what their TED talk would be about to the most hilarious stereotypes they've encountered in their daily lives as women.
Life's platitudes take on new meaning as each woman shares the mantra that defines her journey, offering glimpses into the resilience, passion, and determination that drive them forward.
But it doesn't stop there. In the context of today's digital world, they also share their most embarrassing moments in the pursuit of self-care, contemplate what advice they would give to their younger selves (in the form of a meme), and imagine what a new emoji to represent women in 2024 would look like.
