‘You Should Have Slapped Him’: How Haryana Women Panel's Chief Schooled a Cop
Haryana women's commission chairperson Renu Bhatia was seen questioning a lady police officer over her actions.
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Pawan Nagar
On 9 September 2022, an argument broke out between the Haryana women's commission chairperson Renu Bhatia and a police officer in Haryana’s Kaithal. The argument catapulted to become a war of words, fought over a case involving a marital dispute.
In a viral video, a furious Bhatia was seen questioning a lady police officer over her certain action. Bhatia reportedly said that in a case involving a husband and wife, the husband misbehaved several times with members of the commission and the police.
The man wanted to leave his wife because according to him, she wasn't 'physically fit.' Following an order for medical tests for both of them, the woman was reportedly tested three times while the man refused to get tested.
'You Should Have Slapped Him'
“You should have slapped (him) twice. The woman was made to undergo a (medical) check-up thrice, while the man did not undergo the same procedure even once,” said Bhatia.
While she continued to school the police officer, she even told her about her intentions to get a departmental inquiry initiated against here.
The police officer replied, saying, “We don’t come here to get insulted.” Finally, Bhatia asked the Station House Officer (SHO) to escort her outside the room and ask her to reply to her "formally."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos
Topics: Haryana Women Officers
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.