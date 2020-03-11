Yes Bank Crisis: Steps Taken by Govt Is Troublesome Not Relieving

The sensational collapse and rescue of YES Bank is still on. But the question that arises in our minds is – could the government have found a better way to save YES Bank?

The decision on ban (moratorium) has been taken by the RBI but it cannot be decided without the consent of the government

The fiasco has led to an increase in mistrust among the public about the banking sector. This is the reason that SBI CFO Prashant Kumar has clarified that the moratorium can be withdrawn soon.

We might not have to wait for a month. It can be withdrawn this week itself. Now that he understands the panic that has spread, he wants to withdraw it at the soonest.