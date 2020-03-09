Yes Bank Crisis: Depositors Queue up for Hours to Withdraw Money
Shaken by the RBI’s decision to cap withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account, Yes Bank depositors queued up outside bank branches across Mumbai last week to withdraw their money. Tokens were given to depositors who anxiously waited for their turn.
35-year-old Anamika Pandit waited at the Link Road, Andheri West branch of the bank for over three hours with her infant son before leaving for the day after receiving her token. “We are not able to withdraw any money. ATMs, net banking and mobile banking services are shut. This is a huge inconvenience,” said Anamika.
Loading...
Despite waiting for over three hours, some depositors left without being able to withdraw any money. Many were given a token and asked to return on Monday, 9 March.
Faced with family emergencies, some depositors were worried about their next course of action.
Hinamshu, a senior citizen, added that, “We have our savings account here that has money in it. It’s my daughter’s wedding and that’s why we are facing a problem.”
Apart from placing the bank under moratorium, RBI has also superseded Yes Bank's board and appointed Prashant Kumar, a former chief financial officer at SBI, as the bank's administrator. The RBI said that the emergency measures would apply until April 3 for now and that the steps were being taken due to Yes Bank's precarious financial position.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )