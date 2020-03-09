Yes Bank Crisis: Depositors Queue up for Hours to Withdraw Money

Hinamshu, a senior citizen, added that, “We have our savings account here that has money in it. It’s my daughter’s wedding and that’s why we are facing a problem.”

Apart from placing the bank under moratorium, RBI has also superseded Yes Bank's board and appointed Prashant Kumar, a former chief financial officer at SBI, as the bank's administrator. The RBI said that the emergency measures would apply until April 3 for now and that the steps were being taken due to Yes Bank's precarious financial position.