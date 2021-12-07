Repeal AFSPA,End Bloodshed in Nagaland, Manipur: Will Netas Show Political Will?

Our north-eastern states are the 'Seven Sisters'. But, Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it treats them like 'Seven Step Sisters'!

At least 14 people were ambushed and killed in Nagaland’s Mon district on 4th and 5th December. Home Minister Amit Shah apologised in Parliament, calling it a case of mistaken identity. "Government of India regrets this incident in Nagaland and expresses solidarity with the families of the deceased," he said in Lok Sabha.